Study by Dove reveals showering habits of people across the nation

Dove is pulling back the curtain on the public’s showering habits. Following the launch of the New Dove Advanced Care Body Wash collection with new Micro Moisture Technology, Dove has carried out a survey on the habits people have when taking a shower.

The New Dove Advanced Care Body Wash represents the next evolution of skincare-first body washes. Building on over 65 years of expertise in skin cleansing, with the launch of the iconic Dove Beauty Bar in 1957, Dove’s expert team of scientists have developed a unique technology called Micro Moisture Technology, which is a first for body washes.

This new technology is the key to actively regenerating the skin’s moisture long-term. This leaves the skin with levels of softness that are so high, they’re more comparable to a body lotion than a body wash.

When Dove tested the Body Wash against a leading competitor Body Lotion, the Dove Advanced Care Body Wash was just as effective at delivering both instant and long-lasting softness that leaves you with lotion-soft skin for 24 hours.

When carrying out their research in Ireland, Dove discovered that half of adults in Ireland shower daily. Of the people surveyed, just 1 in 3 said they stick to a strict shower routine.

It was also found that 70% of the Irish public often just scrub the important parts of their body and let the hot water clean their arms and legs.

When it comes to self-care, women understand the importance of their routine and products most, with 66% of men using whatever products are already in their shower.

Women are much more likely to shower in the evening in order to scrub away the day’s grime before getting into bed at night so they can drift off to sleep squeaky clean.

Over half of young adults make daily showering a non-negotiable part of their routine. Nearly half of women in Ireland and 53% of young adults scrub every inch, every time they shower.

The ‘Everything Shower’ trend is ever-so-popular among women (52%) and young adults (78%), who embrace this multi-step ritual. Meanwhile, 48% of males have never heard of the term.

For women, the shower is a relaxation retreat, with 67% using the time to unwind and clear their minds. While 31% of women listen to their favourite music as they wash.

For many of us, our chosen body wash is the foundation of our daily beauty regimen in the shower, but in reality, the real challenge is finding a product that has been developed to deliver a sensorial shower experience, instant softness and moisturisation to the skin, but can also maintain these transformative results over time without the persistent return of dry skin.

The launch of New Dove Advanced Care Body Wash with Micro Moisture Technology delivers just that, unlocking 24-hour lotion soft skin.

Commenting on the unique power of Dove’s new Micro Moisture Technology, Simon Glynn, Head of Research & Development at Dove said, “Our Micro Moisture technology is the future of superior moisturisation, and your skin is at the forefront of that revolution. This groundbreaking technology deposits millions of nourishing micro droplets onto the skin to help retain moisture”.

“These tiny droplets fit into the gaps and crevices of dry skin for a silky- smooth finish, while stearic and palmitic fatty acids penetrate deeply into the skin to actively regenerate the skin’s moisture and improve visual signs of dryness for 24 hours. Dove’s Advanced Care Body Wash doesn’t just deposit moisture, it works with the skin’s natural renewal processes to ensure lasting nourishment”.

The New Dove Advanced Care Body Wash with micro-moisture technology is available in the brand’s most celebrated body wash variant of Deeply Nourishing, as well as in the Dove Nourishing Silk Body Wash, Dove Gentle Scrub Body Wash, Dove Reviving Body Wash, Dove Pampering Body Wash, Dove Rejuvenating Body Wash, Dove Hypoallergenic Body Wash, Dove Pro Age Body Wash, Dove Hydrating Body Wash, and Dove Anti Stress Body Wash.