Strictly’s Tasha Ghouri opens up about scary mishap during live dance

Tasha Ghouri has shared an insight into a frightening mishap during her recent Strictly Come Dancing routine.

The former Love Island finalist is currently in this year’s lineup for Strictly. Tasha’s place in the competition was put at risk this past weekend, when she was put in the Musicals Week dance-off with her dance partner, Aljaž Škorjanec.

The pair subsequently made it through to this weekend’s semi-final, while Gladiators star Montell Douglas was eliminated with her dance partner, Johannes Radebe.

Now, as she reflects on her dance-off experience, Tasha – who was born deaf – has revealed that her dance was affected by a mishap with her cochlear implant.

Earlier today, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps from her Argentine Tango routine to the musical Six.

“Being in the dance off was heartbreaking especially when it was with two beautiful people I adore inside and out,” she began, praising Montell and Johannes.

Tasha then went on to explain how her cochlear implant became loose during Saturday night’s routine.

“I always say you overcome obstacles for a reason to come back stronger. My magnet fell off which holds the outer piece of my [cochlear implant] separated half way through the dance which meant I could not hear for a few seconds & I relied on Aljaž more than ever,” she admitted.

“Luckily in the back bend it went back on, it threw me off which I was gutted about but the show had to go on. I’m proud that I carried on and didn’t let it stop me. I hope this sent a strong message to never give up and to keep going, that is my journey and I’m proud,” Tasha praised.

“There will be knock backs but I always stay positive and look forward with a smile on my face. Each week I’m growing, evolving and learning! Since week 1 I’ve seen such improvement and I still want to keep going, my heart is so in this and has been since day one,” she wrote.

Many Strictly stars have since sent Tasha their support, with JB Gill commenting: “Looking REGAL, smashed it you two.”

“You’re amazing, so proud of you xxx,” replied Dr Punam Krishan.