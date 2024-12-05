Strictly’s Shirley Ballas shares emotional tribute to late brother David

Shirley Ballas has shared a moving tribute to her brother David, decades after his sudden passing.

In December 2003, the Strictly Come Dancing judge tragically lost her brother David to suicide. Now, as she marks the 21st anniversary of his death, Shirley has penned an emotional tribute to him.

Earlier today, Shirley took to Instagram to share several old photos of David from throughout his life.

“Another year passes without my dearest brother by my side. Today is 21 years since you left us David and I miss you more and more everyday,” the 64-year-old began.

“My mother and I talk about you every day. We reminisce all the memories we have with you. We laugh, we cry, we treasure the times we had. Losing you was like losing everything. You were my brother, my protector, my teacher and my best friend all in one. I’ll never really know why you left us but I’d do anything to have you back by my side,” Shirley continued.

“I know you’d be there with me fighting my corner, just like you did on the housing estate all those years ago. I wouldn’t be the person I am if I hadn't had you as my brother David. I’m truly lucky to be able to call you my brother,” she wrote.

“Your gorgeous daughter Mary has grown into the most remarkable young lady and is doing you so very proud. She is strong, beautiful and she brings us so much joy. @markballas is a dad now to little Banksi. He’s the light of my life and looks just like you,” Shirley gushed.

The dancing star, who has since become a charity ambassador for CALM and Suicide&Co, concluded her message by writing: “Continue to rest in peace David. I hope you found the peace you were looking for. Mum and I miss you so very much. Love you forever. Xxx.”

Following her heartfelt tribute, many of Shirley’s fellow Strictly stars have since been sending her their support.

“Sending so much love x,” commented Amy Dowden.

“Sending lots of love to you and your family,” added Dr Punam Krishan.