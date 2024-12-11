Strictly’s Shirley Ballas confirms split from partner after six years

Shirley Ballas has revealed that she is now single, after her relationship of six years recently came to an end.

The Strictly Come Dancing head judge had been dating Danny Taylor since 2018, with their first meeting taking place when they were starring in a panto together.

In 2021, the pair announced that they had gotten engaged, but last year, Shirley confirmed that they had called off their engagement.

At the time, Shirley confessed to OK! that marriage had been taken “off the table” for herself and Danny, adding that she had “a tendency to jump into marriage”.

Now, after weeks of speculation, the professional dancer has confirmed that her relationship with Danny ended last month.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, the 64-year-old shared that she is no longer dating Danny.

“Currently, I’ve just split with my boyfriend. My relationships have been a disaster, all the way along the line,” she admitted.

Shirley then went on to detail the one person that she is grateful to have in her life, aside from her son Mark Ballas and her first grandchild, one-year-old Banksi.

“But what I am truly grateful for is that I still have my mother, and that she lives with me, and I get these precious moments with her,” she praised, referring to her mum Audrey Rich.

“Because my mother is the only thing that’s been a staple in my life. No friend, no marriage, no nothing,” she added.

Elsewhere in the episode, Shirley went on to detail the one pet peeve that she has when she is dating new people.

“What turns me off is a liar, somebody who says they’ll be there and isn’t,” she explained.

“And that could come from my past. If you say you’re going to be there at 12 o’clock, please be there, because it’s your time and mine,” Shirley noted further.