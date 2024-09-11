Strictly’s Oti Mabuse makes exciting career announcement

Oti Mabuse has shared a huge career announcement.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who worked as a professional dancer on the show between 2015 and 2021, has revealed a big step in her career following the birth of her baby girl.

Oti and her husband Marius Iepure announced the birth of their first child on Christmas Day of last year.

Mabuse later revealed that her daughter had been born prematurely in October, and needed to stay in the intensive care unit for the first six weeks of her life.

As her daughter’s first birthday approaches, Oti has shared the exciting news that she is going on tour around the UK with her Viva Carnival dance show.

Opening up about the tour to her 705K Instagram followers, the 34-year-old shared a snap of her tour poster where she is dressed in dance attire.

She captioned the post, “Hey everyone! I’m beyond thrilled to finally share some news with you — I’ll be touring the UK in June 2025 with my brand new show *Viva Carnival*!”.

“We’re bringing together the most electric rhythms and dances from around the world — from the infectious energy of Brazilian Samba to the passionate moves of Argentine Tango, a splash of the Glastonbury groove, and the jazz-infused swing of New Orleans!”.

“It’s going to be a full-on celebration of movement, culture, and life, and I cannot wait for you to experience it”.

The pro dance closed off the caption by adding, “Let’s dance together and make it a party to remember! Tickets go on general sale tomorrow at 10am, so grab yours before they’re gone! See you on the dance floor!”.

Many fans of the new mum flooded the comments with messages of excitement, with one fan saying, “No wayyyyy this is incredible!”.

“Yesss i knew it, go mama, love it, congrats”, wrote a second commenter.

Another fan added, “I loved your last tour so much , full of energy , incredible dancing and story telling. Definitely going to this”.