Strictly’s Kevin Clifton announces exciting new career move

Kevin Clifton has announced he’s taking a new and exciting career move.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer reveals he is heading from the dancefloor to the stage as he prepares to join the line-up for a hit musical.

Kevin will be joining the cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie for many performances across the UK from March until July of 2024.

Credit: Kevin Clifton Instagram

Announcing the news to Instagram, the official Everybody’s Talking About Jamie page revealed Kevin will be playing the part of Hugo/ Loco Chanelle.

They revealed, “It’s time for Kevin Clifton to find his inner Loco! We are delighted to be welcoming this iconic Strictly pro to #JamieTour as Hugo/Loco Chanelle”.

“Kevin will be performing at Bristol, Plymouth, Sheffield, Liverpool, Eastbourne, Portsmouth, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Northampton, Milton Keynes, Hull and Leicester”.

Credit: Kevin Clifton Instagram

Speaking about this exciting new role, the 40-year-old explained, “Absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of @jamiemusical next year as Hugo/Loco Chanelle. I love this musical”.

Many fans took to the comments to share their excitement that Kevin will be in the show, with one penning, “This is the best news”.

A second fan wrote, “The perfect casting”, while a third added, “Congrats! One of my fav musicals”.

Credit: Kevin Clifton Instagram

Kevin isn’t the only newcomer joining the cast as I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner Giovanna Fletcher will be playing Miss Hedge, and X-Factor winner Sam Bailey will be taking over the character of Miss Hedge after Giovanna’s stint in the show.

Clifton is no stranger to the stage as he has performed in Rock of Ages, Singin' in the Rain and is currently on tour in Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

Last month, the dad-of-one revealed he was taking a ‘career break’ as soon as the Strictly musical tour was over so he could focus on spending more time with his partner Stacey Dooley and their daughter Minnie.