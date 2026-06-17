Amy Huberman’s Ah Rosé Is the Summer Wine We’ve Been Waiting For

There’s something about a cold glass of rosé on a warm evening that feels like an exhale. The kids are in bed, the dinner chaos has settled and you’ve found ten minutes that actually belong to you. That’s the exact kind of moment Amy Huberman had in mind when she developed Ah Rosé — the newest addition to her Ah Wines range and, frankly, a very timely arrival.

If you’re already familiar with Ah Wines, you’ll know the whole ethos of the brand is about stripping the fuss out of wine. No intimidating labels, no pretentious tasting notes you need a degree to decode, just genuinely good wine that’s made to be enjoyed. Amy has spoken about building the range around moments of joy and connection, and the rosé very much follows that spirit.

What’s in the glass?

Ah Rosé is produced in the Pays d’Oc region of Southern France — one of the most respected wine regions in the world — by a family-owned winery called Domaines Auriol, which has earned a solid reputation for quality, sustainability and award-winning production. It’s a blend of Cinsault and Grenache Gris, two grape varieties that together create something light, elegant and very drinkable.

The wine is a pale blush colour with aromas of wild strawberry, raspberry and white peach, with a little floral and citrus lift underneath. On the palate it’s crisp, dry and refreshing — the kind of wine that disappears far quicker than you intended. Whether you’d class yourself as a casual wine drinker or someone who actually knows their Grenache from their Gris, this one holds its own.

Perfect timing for summer

It’s the kind of wine that earns the word versatile. Ah Rosé works beautifully alongside seafood, summer salads, burrata, charcuterie, sushi or anything vaguely Mediterranean-inspired. So whether you’re hosting a barbecue, throwing together a long lazy lunch or just pairing it with whatever’s going on a Friday evening, you’re covered.

And the good news is you won’t have to hunt it down. Ah Rosé is available nationwide in Tesco, Dunnes Stores and all Avoca locations, with an RRP of €15. There’s currently promotional pricing running in Dunnes Stores and Tesco, which makes it an even easier yes.

An Irish brand worth raising a glass to

What Amy Huberman has done with Ah Wines is actually quite clever. She hasn’t just put her name on a bottle — she’s built something with a genuine point of view. The wines are made to be approachable without being dumbed down, and the rosé continues that. It’s the kind of bottle you’d bring to a friend’s house, open at a garden party or simply keep in the fridge for the moments that need a little marking.

For more information or to explore the full Ah Wines range, visit ah-wines.com.