Last-Min Father’s Day Sorted: Moonpig Ireland Now Does Sat Delivery

Father’s Day is this Sunday. This Sunday. And if you’ve just had that mild panic where you mentally checked whether you’d actually sorted something for the dad or grandad in your life — you’re not alone.

New research from Moonpig Ireland has found that more than half (51%) of people celebrating Father’s Day this year are still either planning their gift or haven’t bought a single thing yet. Only 28% have already sorted it. The rest of us? Somewhere between “I’ll do it tomorrow” and mild existential dread.

It’s not laziness, it’s June. Between school concerts, end-of-year chaos, sports days and whatever else June has decided to throw at us, Father’s Day has a habit of sneaking up fast. Add in the fact that half the dads you know will insist they “don’t need anything” and you’ve got yourself a genuinely tricky situation.

Moonpig Ireland just bought you some extra time

Here’s the good news. Moonpig Ireland has launched Saturday delivery for the first time, which means you can order today — Friday — and still have a personalised card and gift arrive in time for Sunday morning. That’s a lifeline for anyone currently reading this while doing a school run or eating lunch on autopilot.

Alice Kinsella, Country Lead at Moonpig Ireland, said: “Father’s Day has a habit of creeping up on people, and this year we’ve seen a significant number of shoppers leaving things later than usual. We know life gets busy, and sometimes finding the perfect gift slips down the to-do list. That’s why we’re delighted to introduce Saturday delivery in Ireland for the first time. It gives customers an extra chance to celebrate the dads, grandads and father figures in their lives with something personal and thoughtful, even if they’re shopping at the eleventh hour.”

Moonpig delivers nationwide — Dublin to Donegal, Cork to Castlebar — so wherever you are, you’re covered.

What can you actually get?

This is where it gets really handy. Moonpig’s Father’s Day range goes well beyond a generic card. You’re looking at premium whiskey and beer gift sets, chocolate hampers from the likes of Lindt and Cadbury, personalised mugs, novelty socks, Tatty Teddy bears and photo gifts that pull together favourite family moments into something he’ll actually keep.

Personalisation is the real selling point. Every card can be customised with photos and personal messages and selected cards even let you add a QR code linking to a voice note or video — so the kids can record something that’ll make him smile long after Sunday. With over 37,000 card designs to choose from, and every card printed locally in Ireland, you’re not just buying something off a shelf. You’re making something a bit more meaningful, even if you are pulling it together at short notice.

Don’t forget the grandads

If your kids’ grandad deserves a bit of recognition this weekend — and let’s be honest, grandads are often the unsung heroes of the whole operation — Moonpig has options for them too. There are cards specifically designed for dads who are also grandads, and gifts that go beyond a tin of biscuits (though there are those too, and nobody’s judging).

A sweet Father’s Day card for dads who are also grandads.

To get your order in before the Saturday delivery cut-off, head to Moonpig.ie and get it sorted. Sunday is closer than it feels.