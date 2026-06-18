Skin Boosters: The Injectable Skincare Trend Celebs Swear By

Somewhere between a skincare routine and a trip to the clinic lies the treatment everyone seems to be quietly getting — and not telling you about until you ask why their skin looks so good. Skin boosters, sometimes called “injectable skincare” or “injectable moisturisers”, have quietly become one of the most talked-about treatments in aesthetics right now, and the results speak very loudly even when the people getting them don’t.

Thérapie Clinic, Ireland’s own aesthetic powerhouse and the fifth largest aesthetic clinic group in the world, has put together a comprehensive guide to skin boosters — breaking down exactly what they are, who they suit, and why they’re having such a serious cultural moment.

So what actually is a skin booster?

Unlike traditional dermal fillers, skin boosters aren’t about adding volume or reshaping anything. They work beneath the surface to deeply hydrate, improve texture and give your skin that lit-from-within quality that no highlighter can fully replicate. Think of them as feeding your skin from the inside rather than painting over the top of it.

The shift toward this kind of treatment isn’t happening in a vacuum. Margot Robbie has been embracing a “real skin” aesthetic that celebrates natural texture. Jodie Comer talks about caring for the skin “from within.” Cat Deeley has been refreshingly candid about SkinVive, describing it as “moisturiser injected in my face.” Joanne McNally has spoken openly about Profhilo helping calm a major skin flare-up, with her verdict being a very simple “whatever he did, it worked.” These aren’t women chasing frozen foreheads or pillow faces. They want their skin to look like their skin, just a much better-rested, better-hydrated version of it.

Dr Tom Cryan, Medical Aesthetics Doctor at Thérapie Clinic, puts it well: “For many clients, skin boosters are a natural extension of good skincare. They are particularly appealing to those who are curious about aesthetics but might not be ready to take the leap into anti-wrinkle injections, filler or other similar cosmetic treatments. Skin boosters are a softer introduction to aesthetics that increase skin hydration from the inside out ensuring the skin looks fresher and more radiant, without noticeably altering the skin.”

The treatments: what’s on the menu

Thérapie Clinic offers five key skin booster treatments, each with a different focus and a different ideal candidate. Here’s the breakdown.

Restylane Skinboosters (from €186 per session) use clinically proven hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate from within, improving texture, radiance and elasticity without touching facial structure. Sharon Stone served as a global ambassador for Restylane and has long been associated with that quietly luminous, skin-first approach to beauty. Suited to anyone aged 25+ who wants a boost in glow without any of the drama.

SkinVive (€499 for 2mls per session) is FDA-approved and works via microdroplet injections to enhance hydration and strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Results last up to nine months from a single session and show up within three to four weeks — making it an excellent option ahead of a wedding, holiday or any occasion where you want your skin doing the heavy lifting. Recommended for ages 21+.

HArmonyCA (€595 per session) is technically a hybrid dermal filler rather than a pure skin booster, combining hyaluronic acid with calcium hydroxyapatite to deliver immediate lifting alongside long-term collagen stimulation. Results last anywhere from 18 to 24 months. Amanda Holden’s famously lifted, glowing complexion is often cited as the aesthetic reference point for this kind of treatment — subtle rejuvenation that looks like very good genes rather than very good clinic visits. Best suited to ages 30+.

Sunekos Eye Révive (from €265) is specifically designed for the under-eye area, combining hyaluronic acid and amino acids to stimulate collagen and elastin production. It targets dark circles, fine lines, crepey skin and lost elasticity — which is basically everything that a terrible night’s sleep writes on your face. Suitable for anyone aged 18+ and there’s no downtime, so you can get on with your day immediately.

Profhilo (from €285 per session) uses a high concentration of hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate while stimulating collagen and elastin. It doesn’t alter facial shape — it just makes skin look firmer, smoother and genuinely healthier. A course of two sessions four weeks apart is typically recommended, with visible results around three weeks after the second session. Joanne McNally’s glowing endorsement has hardly hurt its profile. Best suited to ages 30+.

Where to start

Nicky Reubsamen (RGN), Head of Injectable Growth UK & IE at Thérapie Clinic, sums up the appeal of this category of treatment: “SkinVive isn’t just a skin booster, it’s a skin quality treatment in a class of its own. Working within the dermis, it targets smoothness, luminosity, and texture at their source, making it ideal for anyone experiencing dullness, dehydration, or the early signs of ageing — or simply those who want their skin to look effortlessly healthy and luminous, with no trace of having had anything done.”

That last bit — “no trace of having had anything done” — is really the whole point. The aesthetic conversation has shifted, and skin boosters are sitting right at the centre of it.

All Thérapie Clinic locations offer free consultations with medical experts who can advise on the right treatment for your skin concerns, age and goals. For more information or to book, visit therapieclinic.com.