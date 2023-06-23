Strictly star Kevin Clifton reveals he’s taking a ‘career break’

Kevin Clifton has announced he is taking a career break as soon as his final work commitment finishes.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer welcomed the birth of his first child, a daughter named Minnie, with his girlfriend and fellow Strictly star Stacey Dooley in January of this year.

Now, while speaking about his career and family, Kevin has revealed he is taking a break from working as soon as his last show of the Strictly Ballroom The Musical tour is over.

Credit: Kevin Clifton Instagram

Opening up to Digital Spy, Kevin explained, “I left Strictly Come Dancing and then COVID happened. Then since we came out of COVID I've sort of gone back-to-back with different shows non-stop”.

“It went Singin' in the Rain, Rock of Ages, The War of the Worlds, Burn the Floor, then I did The Games on ITV, Who Do You Think You Are? and then back to Singin' in the Rain on tour. Then I started rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom the day after I finished Singin' in the Rain”.

Revealing he’s been working back-to back-on Strictly shows for almost a year, Kevin admits he needs a break in order to focus on his family and to be there for Minnie as she grows up.

Credit: Kevin Clifton Instagram

“By the time I finish in mid-July it will have been a 10-month tour of Strictly Ballroom. So, since we came out of COVID it's just been back-to-back non-stop”.

Clifton continued, “So, for the rest of this year I've decided I'm going to take a break from all performing work just to be a dad. I just don't want to miss any of Minnie”.

“So, yeah, my plan is to take a break as soon as this contract finishes”, he confirmed.

Credit: Kevin Clifton Instagram

The 40-year-old recently opened up about wanting to have a ‘little gang’ of children to raise with Stacey.

“Stacey’s already talking about Minnie needing a brother or a sister. I can see us having more kids if we’re lucky enough and it happens for us, but Minnie is a handful as it is at the moment!”.

Kevin admitted, “It’s the idea of them being a little gang and having each other’s backs”.