Strictly’s Janette Manrara reveals exciting career move

Janette Manrara has revealed she is taking a big step in her career.

Known for being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing and a host on It Takes Two, Janette is now branching out into a new career direction.

The new mum, who welcomed her first child, Lyra, into the world back in July has now revealed she’s written a book.

Sharing the exciting news that she is now an author on social media, Janette revealed her book is called Tiny Dancer, Big World.

She took to Instagram to share a snap of herself to her 597K followers and revealed, “I cannot believe I’m actually announcing this but….I HAVE A BOOK COMING SOON!!!”.

“I’m an author!! Still pinching myself at the thought!! Releasing a book has been a long time dream of mine and to finally share the news of it on my 40th Birthday is a great present to me!”.

“The last couple of years I have been doing a lot of work on myself, and I have also received a certification in well-being. Turning 40 today, I have never felt more aware of who I am, or felt better about how to deal with all of life ups and downs; all while still learning and growing daily”.

Janette then admitted, “I wanted to share with everyone a book that feels like a best friend or a big sister; sharing everything I’ve learnt so far for readers to apply to their own lives, while at the same time sharing snippets of my own life’s journey”.

“I hope this book will create many smiles, inspire thoughts of joy, and help you navigate the world we live in with courage and light in your heart always”.

Manrara closed off by saying, “Thank you to @wmcollinsbooks for believing in this book and allowing me to share it with everyone! It is truly wonderful to have your support! Visit the link in my bio for pre-orders!”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages and birthday wishes.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse wrote, “Love to see it”.

“Yay!! Congrats sis!! Can’t wait to read it”, penned former Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts. Pro dancer Joanne Clifton added, “This is amazing ! And HAPPY BIRTHDAY SCORPIO SIS ! Welcome to the 40 club !”.