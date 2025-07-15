Strictly’s Janette Manrara pays anniversary tribute to husband Aljaž

Janette Manrara is celebrating her husband!

Today (July 15), the Strictly Come Dancing star is celebrating her eighth wedding anniversary with her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec.

The professional dancers have been married since 2017, and they welcomed their daughter Lyra into the world in July 2023.

Now, to mark her anniversary, Janette has chosen to share her adoration for her husband.

Earlier today, the 41-year-old took to Instagram to share a video montage of the couple enjoying a hotel minibreak in London.

“Happy Anniversary,” Janette penned at the beginning of her caption, along with an emoji of champagne glasses.

“Life has been so busy this year with work, the move, and of course raising our little sunshine Lyra, but we have managed it all so well. We’ve been a true team through it all,” she praised.

“One night away for just the two of us, to remind ourselves of the beautiful day we got married, was exactly what we needed. Staying in the same hotel of our wedding night, having a beautiful dinner overlooking the sunset, it could not have been more perfect,” the It Takes Two host continued.

“Married and best friends through this crazy ride of life. I love you more than you will ever know…..” Janette added sweetly.

Many of the couple’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to their comments section to extend their congratulations.

“Happy Anniversary you gorgeous pair,” replied former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley.

“Awwwwww so glad you guys got some special time just the 2 of you! Enjoy xx,” commented Dragon’s Den’s Sara Davies.

“Happy anniversary to you both,” added Strictly and X Factor star Fleur East.