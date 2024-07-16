Strictly’s James & Ola Jordan ‘proud’ on big day for daughter Ella

James and Ola Jordan have been celebrating a huge day for their daughter Ella.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professionals, who tied the knot in October 2003, share four-year-old Ella together.

As James and Ola revealed Ella’s big news on social media, they confessed how proud they are of their little girl.

Unveiling adorable snaps to her 337K Instagram followers of Ella wearing a cap and gown, Ola revealed that her daughter has graduated from nursery.

In the caption of the post, Ola wrote, “Graduation Day. We had a lovely day today. Seeing our Ella graduate from her Nursery”.

“Our big girl is so ready to start school and go in to the big world. Mummy and Daddy are so proud of you Ella”.

Many fans of the dancing pros flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the family-of-three.

One fan said, “Lovely pictures. well done. hope you are having a lovely day”.

“So adorable. Wishing Ella all the very best in her new school”, penned another commenter.

A third fan wrote, “Awe bless her. Big school next and more adventures x”.

Recently, Ola spoke to Hello! about her little one preparing to leave nursery, revealing that she is ‘excited’ to start a new school.

She explained, “Ella didn't go to nursery this morning because she's going to big school later for a 'stay and play'. We go in and get to see her teachers, and we're going there on Monday as well”.

“I feel OK [about it] now. When she was going to nursery I was like, 'Oh, no.' But now I think she's so ready”.

Jordan continued, “James won't be here for her very first day at school because he's away touring. He's gutted not to be there, but he's working doing a theatre show in Lincoln the first week of September and then he's coming back, but then he goes straight into rehearsals for the Legends Tour which will keep him very busy!”.