Strictly’s Gorka Marquez & Gemma Atkinson celebrate daughter’s birthday

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are honouring their daughter!

Today (July 4), Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka and former contestant Gemma are celebrating their daughter Mia’s sixth birthday.

The couple – who have been engaged since 2021 – are also parents to their son Thiago, who will be turning two later this month.

To mark Mia’s special occasion, both Gemma and Gorka have chosen to share beautiful tributes to their little girl!

On her Instagram page, former Hollyoaks actress Gemma uploaded a video montage of photos and clips from throughout Mia’s life.

“6 today! It’s true that when you become a parent the days are long but the years are short. I feel like I’ve blinked and here you are. A kind, empathetic, funny, caring, beautiful little lady, and we couldn’t be any more proud of you,” Gemma wrote in her caption.

“The most wonderful big sister to Tio & Benji and you keep me, papa and the rest of our family entertained daily without even knowing it. My birthday wish for you is health & happiness. And that you always keep being authentically you,” the 40-year-old continued.

“Keep speaking your mind and keep asking those questions and if ever in doubt, mum & papa will sort it. We’ll sort anything for you. Mia Louise Marquez. Our little force of nature. We love you,” Gemma penned.

Meanwhile, on his account, Spanish dancer Gorka shared his own video montage tribute to his firstborn child.

“Happy 6th Birthday Mia! I can’t believe how quick you're growing up into an incredible clever, cheeky and caring girl,” the 34-year-old gushed alongside the clips.

“Thank you for all the laughs and memories you give to us every day. Love you to the moon and back mi SUPERESTRELLA,” Gorka added.

Following their heartwarming tributes, many of Gorka and Gemma’s fellow Strictly stars have since been commenting their own birthday wishes to Mia.

“Happy Birthday little miss independence! How time flies!!” replied Janette Manrara.

“Happy birthday darling,” wrote Dianne Buswell.

“6!!!! Dios mio! Time flies!! Have the best birthday beautiful Mia,” added Karen Hauer.