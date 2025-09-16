Strictly’s Dianne Buswell gives update after announcing pregnancy

Dianne Buswell has shared a heartwarming update after announcing her pregnancy.

On Sunday (September 14), the Strictly Come Dancing professional revealed that she is expecting her first child with her partner, social media star and former Strictly finalist, Joe Sugg.

The couple have been in a relationship since late 2018, when they first met and competed together during that year’s series of Strictly.

Now, a few days on from announcing her baby joy, Dianne has thanked her fanbase for their well-wishes, and has also given an update on her first day of Strictly rehearsals.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to her Instagram stories and uploaded a video message.

“Hello everyone! I just wanted to jump on here and say a massive thank you to every single person who has sent a message or a congratulations,” she gushed.

“I’ve only just now had the chance to kind of go through most of them, and it’s made me so emotional. Thank you so much for the bottom of both Joe and I’s hearts. Really, it means so much, it’s so kind,” the Australian star praised, before going on to tease an insight into her first day of Strictly training with her new mystery celebrity partner.

“Also, I had a really good day with my partner! We did our first day of rehearsal today, and he is brilliant. He worked so incredibly hard, and I’m excited for you all to find out who it is on Saturday!” she exclaimed.

Dianne concluded her video update by adding: “So yeah, lots of love, have a brilliant evening, and once again, honestly from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Dianne and Joe thrilled their fanbase last week when they confirmed that she is pregnant with their first child together.

At the time, the happy couple took to Instagram to share an adorable announcement video, showcasing them creating a mystery painting.

Towards the end of the video, Dianne and Joe unveiled their artwork, which consisted of two stick figures holding hands with a child-sized stick figure, along with the tagline “2026”.

In the caption of their post, the Strictly stars went on to share if they will be welcoming a son or daughter.

“Our little baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you,” Joe and Dianne wrote.