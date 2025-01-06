Strictly’s Chris McCausland confirms exciting new career venture

Chris McCausland is taking on a new career venture!

The beloved comedian has announced that he is writing his first ever book, an autobiography, which will be released later this year.

Chris’ announcement comes less than a month after he was crowned the latest winner of Strictly Come Dancing. Chris, who won with his professional partner Dianne Buswell, had already created history during the series as the show’s first blind contestant.

As he continues to bask in his success as a Strictly champion, Chris has revealed that he is now branching out into the world of publishing.

Earlier today, the 47-year-old teamed up with his publishers Penguin to confirm that his memoir, as yet untitled, will be released this autumn.

In a statement regarding his new venture, Chris joked: “I thought Strictly was terrifying but my book has a release date and I haven’t started writing it yet. Don’t worry, I’m going to start right now. It will be really funny, I promise.”

Penguin Michael Joseph’s Publishing Director, Rowland White, also praised Chris and expressed his delight for his upcoming book.

“Like the rest of the country, I’ve been both gripped and incredibly moved by Chris and Dianne’s dazzling progress through Strictly. What had seemed scarcely possible quickly confounded all our preconceptions and expectation,” he explained.

“But, of course, Strictly was only the most recent chapter of Chris’s remarkable story. I can’t wait for people to read it all. It’s going to be a huge pleasure and privilege for me and the whole team here at MJ to help make that happen,” he added.

Following the exciting news, many of Chris’ fans have since been taking to Instagram to share their excitement for the highly-anticipated autobiography.

“I was definitely waiting for this announcement after recent successes! Looking forward to reading it!” one follower commented.

“On my list of must reads,” another penned.

“Fantastic! Can’t wait to listen to the audiobook,” a third fan added.

Chris’ memoir will be hitting bookshelves on October 9, with its cover and title yet to be unveiled.