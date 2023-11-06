Strictly’s Amy Dowden shares hopeful chemotherapy update

Amy Dowden has shared a positive update on her chemotherapy treatment journey.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of this year and has been undergoing chemo since August.

As she reveals a hopeful update on her treatment, Amy has admitted she has ‘the biggest smile’ since her chemotherapy began at the end of summer.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a selfie to her 602K followers as she smiled from ear to ear.

Dowden explained that if all goes well after blood tests this week, she should be having her last round of chemotherapy.

She captioned the Story, “The biggest smile I’ve had on a Monday since the beginning of August!”

“Why because I’m entering LAST WEEK OF CHEMO! Eeeekkkk this week has felt such a distance for sooo long”.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

Amy closed off by adding, “Hospital apt later, bloods tomorrow and hopefully (if all good with my bloods) it’s all go for the LAST CHEMO THURSDAY”.

During her previous chemo treatment, Amy excitedly admitted, “Next session we should be ringing that chemo bell and I simply cannot wait!…The finish line is in sight”.

When previously sharing an insight into how a session of chemotherapy goes for her, Amy told her fans, “Remember everyone’s journey is different so please don’t judge. There’s no text book to how you deal with cancer and it’s important to support those going through it their way”.

Over the weekend, Amy headed to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom to watch the competition.

Sharing a photo from the night to social media, the dancer explained, “LOVED being back in the @bbcstrictly ballroom last night. What a show! Everyone is soooooooooo good! The competition is so close this year but makes it so exciting!”.

Many fans shared their delight to see Amy back on the hit BBC show in the comments of the post.

One viewer wrote, “So so beautiful inside and out. So lovely seeing you back with your Strictly family”.

“Great to have you back Amy, sending love hugs and best wishes”, penned a second fan while another added, “Back where you belong. Look beautiful as always”.