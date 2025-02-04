Strictly’s Amy Dowden marks World Cancer Day with touching message

Today, February 4, is World Cancer Day, a day to raise awareness across the globe about the disease.

To mark the day, Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dwoden has released a touching message about her own battle with cancer.

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023 and later had a mastectomy and underwent chemotherapy before being told she had ‘no evidence of disease’ in February 2024.

Opening up on Instagram, Amy shared a moving statement about cancer and praised the work doctors, researchers and charities did to support her amid her battle with cancer.

Speaking to her 710K followers, Dowden penned, “WORLD CANCER DAY. supporting those living with cancer, those supporting their loved one’s affected by cancer, admiring the survivors, honoring those we have lost, and never, ever GIVING UP”.

The professional dancer continued, “Please check yourself and if you notice any changes with your body or how you feel please book an apt with your GP!”.

“Forever grateful to the Drs, nurses, paramedics, NHS, researchers, volunteers, charities and to all those individuals who have helped and supported me!”.

Amy closed off by admitting, “Since those words in 2023, sorry Amy it’s cancer, my life will never be the same. But I’m So grateful to those above who saved me, made me stronger and even more determined! Welsh love to all those affected by cancer especially those finding today tough!”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments of the powerful post to share supportive messages with Amy.

Author Giovanna Fletcher wrote, “Love you! Xxx”, while Amy’s Strictly co-stars Dianne Buswell and Gorka Marquez commented heart emojis.

“You are one strong beautiful woman”, added former star of The Traitors, Mollie Pearce.