Strictly’s Amy Dowden marks wedding anniversary with emotional post

Amy Dowden has been reflecting on her wedding anniversary, following her recent battle with breast cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer tied the knot with her husband Ben Jones two years ago.

During the couple’s honeymoon last April, Amy discovered a lump in her breast, which subsequently led to her being diagnosed with breast cancer. Thankfully, after a mastectomy and numerous rounds of chemotherapy, Amy was told in February that she now has “no evidence of disease”.

In honour of her second wedding anniversary with Ben, Amy recently took to social media to reflect on the pair’s challenges over the last 12 months.

Last night, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to unveil several beautiful snaps from her wedding day with Ben.

“Happy 2nd anniversary!” Amy penned at the beginning of her caption, before going on to reference her recent cancer journey.

“I think it’s fair to say we’ve been through quite abit during married life. But I’m forever grateful for you! Thank you for this past year! I know at times it’s been so tough for you to watch but you kept positive, kept the house clean away from infections and tried to keep me as positive as possible,” she praised.

“I love you even more! Let’s hope for a smoother year ahead! But what I do know is we have each other!” Amy gushed, before concluding with her hopes for the future.

“More adventures, my crazy last min plans, house renovations, dance school fun and basically just us being us! Love you always xxx your Amy xxx,” she wrote.

Following her emotional tribute, many of Amy’s fellow Strictly stars have been sending her their own well-wishes.

“Happy anniversary guuuuuuuys, cannot wait to see you,” replied 2023 winner Vito Coppola.

“Happy anniversary to two beautiful souls,” commented judge Shirley Ballas.

“Happy wedding day, love you both from your bridesmaid, loves you I do,” added Dianne Buswell, who is also one of Amy’s closest friends.