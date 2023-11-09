Strictly’s Amy Dowden celebrates last chemotherapy treatment

Amy Dowden has reached her last chemotherapy session.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer was diagnosed with breast cancer back in May and has been undergoing chemo since August.

In a wonderful new health update, Amy has revealed she is having her eighth, and final, chemo round today, and admitted she’s been ‘crying all morning’ over the big day.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her 603K followers.

Amy posted a photo of herself standing outside the hospital as she held up eight fingers to signify her eighth chemotherapy treatment.

She captioned the post, “It’s chemo number 8! The last one! We are finally here. I’ve cried all morning!”.

“Right an afternoon of chemo and then I’m so lucky and grateful to be able to ring that bell!”.

“Will never take it for granted! Thank you to the incredible Sheldon Unit! You are all amazing #nhs, all #trueheroes. Right here goes! See you all later”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to send well wishes to Amy on this remarkable day.

TV presenter Gaby Roslin penned, “Sending huge hugs and so much love you gorgeous girl”.

“Almost there. Sending you all my love”, wrote Strictly professional dancer Michelle Tsiakkas.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage added, “WE LOVE YOU AMY”.

At the beginning of this week, Amy opened up about her excitement to reach her last chemo session.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories, Dowden admitted, “The biggest smile I’ve had on a Monday since the beginning of August!”.

“Why because I’m entering LAST WEEK OF CHEMO! Eeeekkkk this week has felt such a distance for sooo long”

Amy went on to say, “Hospital apt later, bloods tomorrow and hopefully (if all good with my bloods) it’s all go for the LAST CHEMO THURSDAY”.