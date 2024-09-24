Strictly winner Joe McFadden announces engagement to partner Rob

Wedding bells are ringing for Joe McFadden!

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner has announced that he is engaged to his partner Rob Smales.

The Scottish actor – who won Strictly back in 2017 with his dance partner Katya Jones – recently took to social media to share the wonderful news.

On his Instagram page, Joe took the opportunity to post an adorable selfie of himself and his husband-to-be.

“Couldn’t be happier to be engaged to be married to my amazing soulmate, Rob,” the 48-year-old gushed in his message.

Joe finished off his caption with the hashtag “#loveislove”, followed by a rainbow emoji.

Following his heartwarming update, many of Joe’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to his comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Congrats xx,” replied former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

“Aww congratulations!!” commented Coronation Street alum Nikki Sanderson.

“WHAAAAT!!!!! FANTASTIC NEWS!! Biggest love and congratulations,” added actress Niamh McGrady, who previously starred alongside Joe in the BBC medical soap Holby City.

Joe and artist Rob tend to keep their romance under wraps from the public eye, and so it is not known when exactly the pair first entered into a relationship.

In an interview with the Daily Record back in 2017, Joe – who starred in Holby City from 2014 to 2020 as Raffaello ‘Raf’ di Lucca – admitted that he was single and was choosing to focus on his Strictly experience at the time.

"Love is not on the cards for me on this show – certainly not. I don’t know why I’m single,” he admitted.

“I must be unloveable, I don’t know. Who knows? Maybe I work too hard," he added candidly.