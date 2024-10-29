Strictly stars support Amy Dowden as BBC shares health update

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have received a new update on Amy Dowden’s health.

The Welsh professional dancer – who is currently partnered up with JLS singer JB Gill for this series of Strictly – was absent from Sunday’s results show.

Although hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman did not provide a reason for Amy’s absence, a spokesperson for the 34-year-old later confirmed that she had a “medical emergency” backstage and that she had been taken to hospital.

Amy – who returned to Strictly this September after undergoing treatment for breast cancer last year – has yet to speak out about her absence, but the BBC have now shared an update on her health.

Last night, the producers behind Strictly took to Instagram to post a written statement, alongside an image of JB and Amy.

“Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and all the Strictly family send her love and wish her well,” the BBC penned.

The broadcaster then went on to confirm fans’ suspicions that fellow pro Lauren Oakley will be taking over from Amy for this week of the competition.

“Amy is delighted that Lauren is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday's show for JB's Couple's Choice routine,” the BBC explained.

“We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week,” they added.

Following the update, many of Amy’s fellow Strictly stars have been taking to the post’s comments section to send their well-wishes.

“Sending you all the love. This one’s for you, hope we make you proud,” replied Lauren Oakley.

“We send to you all our love beautiful Amy… we are going to want you back and even stronger, we all love you,” commented Vito Coppola.

“Love you so much, we are sending all our well wishes your way,” added Dianne Buswell.

Last November, Amy completed her chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. The dancer – who also has Crohn's disease – expressed in September how much returning to Strictly means to her, writing on Instagram: “So grateful to everyone and excited for the months ahead.”