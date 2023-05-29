Strictly stars show support for Amy Dowden amid cancer diagnosis

Amy Dowden has been opening up about her cancer diagnosis.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer announced last week that she has breast cancer.

Since sharing her news, Amy has remained rather quiet on social media. Now, the 32-year-old has been thanking those around her for the support she has received.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

“Hey all, I'd just like to THANK YOU all for the outpouring of support I've received in the last few days,” Amy penned on Instagram yesterday evening. “It means so very much to me and Ben and certainly the boost we needed. Thank you thank you thank you!”

Many of Amy’s fellow Strictly stars have since taken to her comments section to express their ongoing support for their friend and colleague.

“love you my darling girl,” replied Nancy Xu.

“Love you Ams,” wrote Nikita Kuzmin.

“My girl, love you with all my heart x,” added Carlos Gu.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

Amy’s broken silence comes just a few days after she shared her diagnosis with the world.

“Hey all, I've got some news which isn't easy to share. I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer but I'm determined to get back on that dance floor before you know it,” she penned at the time, confirming that she first discovered a lump back in April.

After sharing her diagnosis last Wednesday, Amy has since given an interview with HELLO!, in which she gushed over how her fellow dancers have been helping her through her journey with breast cancer.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

“The pros have been amazing,” she explained, noting that before she made her diagnosis public, she gathered her co-stars together to tell them in person. “They all told me how they would be there every step of the way until I join them on the dancefloor again.”

Before the reveal of her diagnosis, Amy was confirmed to be a part of this year’s Strictly pro dancers lineup. The Welsh dancer has insisted that she doesn’t want her health to change that. “I’m going to do my utmost to be there for the new series,” she vowed.