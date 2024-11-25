Strictly stars send love to Pete Wicks as he apologises for his dancing

Strictly Come Dancing stars have been sharing their support for Pete Wicks, after he has apologised for being ‘not as good’ as his fellow contestants.

During Sunday night’s results show, Pete was voted through to the quarter-finals of Strictly, alongside his partner Jowita Przystal.

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick and Gladiators star Montell Douglas were placed in the dance-off, and Jamie was later eliminated from the competition.

Now, ahead of the quarter-final, Pete has opened up about his Strictly experience.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post several black-and-white stills of his Tango routine with Jowita.

Thanking his followers for their votes, Pete wrote: “I never expected to be anywhere near a quarter-final of this show and the fact that I am is purely down to you at home! I’m not sure why you’re voting but I’m so thankful that you are.”

“I have put everything I can into this for the past 3 months, I’ve thrown myself at it and I feel very blessed to be continuing this rollercoaster with Jowita. I'm not a dancer, I'm not a performer, I'm just a bloke trying to get a little bit better each week,” he continued.

The TOWIE alum then went on to address some viewers’ opinions that he should have been voted out this weekend.

“Secondly, trust me I know I’m not as good as the rest and I’m sorry for that but I’m trying my best, we all are. I’m just trying to improve and learn as I go. No one is more surprised that I’m still here than me,” Pete admitted.

“We’re all giving it 100% and no one wants to see anyone go home. Whatever happens, all 15 of us that started this series of Strictly took a step outside of our comfort zone to try and learn something new and to put on a show. That’s all we wanted to do,” he concluded.

Many of Pete’s fellow Strictly stars have since expressed their support for him, with Tasha Ghouri commenting: “We all love you!! Keep believing in yourself because you are just amazing. PS ballroom suits you.”

Jowita also replied: “I believed in you since day one! And people believe in you too! I’m so glad they can see what I can see…”