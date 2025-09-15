Strictly stars react as Dianne Buswell & Joe Sugg announce pregnancy

The Strictly Come Dancing family have been reacting to some huge news!

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell has announced that she is expecting her first child with her partner, social media star and 2018 Strictly contestant Joe Sugg.

The couple – who went public with their relationship shortly after they reached the 2018 Strictly final – are set to welcome their little one next year.

Dianne and Joe took to social media yesterday (September 14) to share the wonderful news of their baby joy.

On Instagram, the parents-to-be chose to announce their pregnancy with a video of themselves creating a mystery painting.

At the end of the video, Dianne and Joe reveal that they have painted stick figure parents with a child, with ‘2026’ written above.

In the caption of their post, the TV stars went on to state if they are expecting a son or daughter.

“Our little baby boy,” Dianne and Joe gushed, confirming that they will be welcoming a son.

“We cannot wait to meet you,” they added sweetly.

Following their exciting news, many of the couple’s fellow Strictly stars have since been taking to their comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“Ahhhh congratulations to you both, such beautiful news x,” wrote head judge Shirley Ballas.

“Still screaming, dancing and celebrating! So so happy for you both! Magical, auntie Ames can’t wait xxxx,” commented professional dancer Amy Dowden.

“Congratulations darling, wonderful news,” added pro Johannes Radebe.

Dianne and Joe’s pregnancy comes just a few months after Dianne gave an update on whether or not the pair would like to become parents someday.

In an interview with Prima in July, the 36-year-old reflected: “We’ve always wanted kids, it’s just finding the right time. I don’t feel worried about taking time out from dancing, I just don’t see the point in worrying. When everything aligns, it will happen. I have to have that vision. I like to practise manifestation, I’m quite spiritual.”