Strictly stars react as Amy Dowden unveils first tour after cancer

Amy Dowden has announced her official return to dance floors around the UK next year!

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer has confirmed that she will be travelling across the UK next year, to perform alongside her Strictly castmate Carlos Gu.

Their new show marks the first time that Amy will be touring since being diagnosed with breast cancer last April. After undergoing numerous rounds of chemotherapy, Amy was officially told in February that she now has “no evidence of disease”.

Amy and Carlos’ tour, which is titled Reborn, will begin in Birmingham on March 10 of next year. The pair will travel across 21 cities in total, before wrapping up their tour in Buxton on April 6.

The dancing stars took to social media earlier today to reveal their exciting news, detailing that fans can now sign up for their presale, before the general sale goes live this Friday (July 12).

“We’re so excited to announce our Spring 2025 tour!” Amy and Carlos gushed in their joint caption.

Following the tour reveal, many of the dancers’ fellow Strictly stars have been taking to the post’s comments section to express their support.

“Go on guys,” replied Dianne Buswell.

“Omg this is amazing NEWS!!!!” exclaimed Gorka Marquez.

“Yaaaaazzzz!!!! Amazing news,” added Jowita Przystał.

News of Amy and Carlos’ tour comes just one month after it was announced that Amy would be returning to the Strictly ballroom later this year.

The 33-year-old was unable to take part in last year’s series due to her cancer treatment, but made a surprise cameo appearance in the professional dancers’ final dance in December.

Speaking about her return to Strictly for its 20th anniversary year, Amy wrote on Instagram: “MY HEART IS SO HAPPY. The best team on and off the dance floor. I can’t wait to be back doing what I love most in the world, dancing! Feel blessed and more excited than EVER. Bring it on!"