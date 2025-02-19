Strictly stars react as Amy Dowden reflects on receiving MBE

Strictly Come Dancing stars have been reacting to Amy Dowden’s latest achievement!

Yesterday (February 18), the Welsh professional dancer was awarded an MBE for her charity work for inflammatory bowel disease.

For several years now, Amy has been an ambassador for the charity Crohn’s & Colitis UK, as she was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease when she was just 19 years old.

Then, in April 2023, Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer, and subsequently underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy treatment. Almost a year later, it was confirmed that Amy now has “no evidence of disease”.

Now, in honour of her MBE achievement, Amy has expressed what this special recognition means to her.

Last night, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to upload several snaps from her trip to Buckingham Palace, including the moment when she was given her MBE medal by King Charles III.

Amy chose to wear a stunning long-sleeved purple dress with a matching headband, with the dancer later noting that the colour purple represents Crohn's & Colitis UK.

“The most surreal day! Today I was presented my MBE by His Majesty, The King for raising funds and awareness for inflammatory bowel disease,” Amy penned in her caption.

“The whole day has been so special and one I’ll never forget. I will forever do all I can to raise awareness, help break the stigma and be a proud ambassador for @crohnsandcolitisuk,” she continued.

“The most beautiful morning at the palace, followed by afternoon tea with a few of my dearest, thank you,” Amy gushed, before concluding: “Think it’s going to take some time to sink in and process today. As always thank you for all the love and support.”

Following her beautiful update, many of Amy’s fellow Strictly stars have since been expressing their pride.

“This is so well deserved,” replied Dianne Buswell.

“Whoop whoop, congrats Amy,” commented JB Gill.

“Amazing! Congratulations xxx,” added Lauren Oakley.