Street styling: PrettyLittleThing just launched an iconic 90s collab

Street wear fans, listen up.

PrettyLittleThing has just announced an epic collab with 90s icon Karl Kani.

According to the gals at PrettyLittleThing, the collection with the 90s street wear designer has already been worn by Rita Ora on her tour.

KARL KANI Orange Windbreaker Hooded Jacket €42.00, KARL KANI Green Popper Joggers €42.00

Missy Elliot, Teyana Taylor, Karruche Tran and Ariana Grande have also been spotted in the designs.

Ideal for festival season, the collab was inspired by the archives of Karl's vintage pieces.

Check out some of our faves:

KARL KANI Black Boxer Shorts €28.00, KARL KANI Black Embroidered Crop T Shirt €22.00

KARL KANI White Embroidered Crop Hoodie €28.00, KARL KANI White Embroidered Joggers €35.00

KARL KANI Orange Baseball Dress €50.00

KARL KANI Black Embroidered Mesh Crop Top €22.00, KARL KANI Black Leggings €22.00