Stormzy strongly denies cheating on Maya Jama with Jorja Smith

News hit the public yesterday that UK rapper Stormzy and TV presenter Maya Jama had split up after four years together, but now another controversy is spreading.

Stormzy, who's real name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, has denied rumours that the couple broke up as a result of his infidelity with singer Jorja Smith.

Stormzy's representative, who also manages Smith, told Metro.co.uk: "Yes, I can confirm the relationship has ended and Maya has separated from Stormzy."

"I can confirm any accusations or reports surrounding Stormzy’s infidelity to Maya are categorically not true." 22-year-old Jorja and Stormzy collaborated on Let Me Down last year.

A source close to Maya told The Sun that the 25-year-old had split from the 26-year-old rapper because she wanted to focus on her career.

“Maya has moved out of their home in South West London. The decision isn’t one she has come to lightly, but ultimately the relationship has come to an end."

“She wants to focus on her TV and radio career for now.

The couple met at Red Bull’s Culture Clash five years ago, and started dating in January of 2015.

Maya said of meeting the Glastonbury headliner for the first time: “You know, if I’m really honest, I knew I fancied him from the start."

“But I didn’t want anything yet, because, you know, you’re trying to do the whole friend situation first, and then I’d do, like, obvious hints that I fancied him and then take it back because I didn’t know if he definitely liked me," she continued.

"It was a childish phase. And then one day we just kissed, and that was that.”

The pair temporarily unfollowed each other on social media last year, fuelling rumours of a split.

Feature image: Instagram/@stormzy