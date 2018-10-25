Stormi’s first: Kylie Jenner shares family pics at pumpkin patch

Kylie Jenner took baby Stormi on her first trip to the pumpkin patch, and she could not have loved it more.

Now, at nearly eight-months-old, Stormi gets to learn all about Halloween in her first-time celebrations.

Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott took their baby girl to a GIANT field, filled with pumpkins for the picking.

There are so many pumpkins that it is hard to find little Stormi amidst the sea of orange.

But she is right at the front of the photo, playing with some straw that litters the field’s floor.

“First pumpkin patch”, the mum proudly captioned the moment.

The small family also took a photo all together while sitting on some bales of of hay. Kylie is sweetly kissing her daughter’s head while Travis wraps his arms around his little girl.

#familygoals for real.

They all look so cute together!

Kylie is feeling the autumn vibes with her fuzzy pink jumper and loose black and white trousers.

But the most adorable picture by far is the one that Kylie took of Stormi and her daddy in matching outfits.

Travis is wearing a camouflage, puffy jacket and his daughter is dressed in camouflage trousers.

They truly are doing their best to blend in with the crowd and keep a low profile on Stormi’s big day out.

He placed his daughter on his shoulders as they walked through the grounds as well, so she could get the best view of potential pumpkins to make her Jack-O-Lantern.

The baby girl loved looking at the petting zoo as well, helping her mum feed some baby goats.

How sweet! We’re glad the family gets to steal away from the spotlight and share some precious family firsts together.