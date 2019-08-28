Stop everything: This fan fave make-up brand is landing in BOOTS

US cult make-up brand Morphe will be hitting the shelves of none other than BOOTS next month. *Pause for gasps*

Anyone unfamiliar with the hyped retailer has been missing out until this point, it's one of the best in the business and has every colour under the sun in its palette range.

The brand has garnered a devoted fan base on social media and has scored multiple collaborations with names like Jeffree Star, James Charles and Jaclyn Hill.

Boots has really been upping the ante over the last few months, after successfully releasing Fenty Beauty and The Ordinary earlier this year to it's stores.

Morphe’s Instagram account has 9.8 million followers, while its #Morphebabe hashtag has over 1.3 million posts to date, so it's safe to say that it's a little bit popular.

Founded in 2008, the brand first found success through influencer-led promotions. In the States, new launches have been known to crash websites as they sell out within a matter of minutes.

Boots will be launching next month with the coveted Jeffree Star x Morphe Artistry Palette (28 euro for an incredible array of 30 shades), available exclusively online until October 11.

The rest of the collection will include foundation, available in an impressive 60 shades, brushes, makeup sponges and lip kits.

Joanna Rogers, Commercial Director and VP of Beauty and Gifting at Boots, released a statement on the beauty news.

“We are thrilled to be launching Morphe at Boots, a daring brand with a bold approach to beauty which celebrates individuality and self-expression.

"From high-quality tools, to dreamy eyeshadow palettes and influencer collaborations, I’m sure our customers cannot wait to get their hands on these products.”

Morphe will be available online from September 12, but you can join the waiting list on Boots.com from today. Get on that list as fast as you can, ladies.

Feature image: Instagram/@shine.shadows