Stephen Lustig-Webb shares details of Dancing on Ice accident

Stephen Lustig-Webb has been opening up about the injury he sustained which meant he had to pull out of Dancing on Ice.

The former Gogglebox star was set to appear in this year’s skating competition but had to drop out after he fractured his foot during training on the rink.

Stephen previously revealed he would have to be on crutches ‘for a few months’ to help his recovery, and has now opened up about the painful accident.

He also revealed what his fate seems to be in terms of reappearing on the show in the future.

While speaking to The Sun, the 52-year-old admitted, “I’m really gutted, it’s really hard mentally cos I’m indoors all day now”.

“Training was going really well, I was improving every day and that’s the gutting thing – it isn’t like I was doing the headbanger, I was just doing this simple little move and I just slipped.

Reflecting back to the pain he felt when the injury occurred, Stephen explained, “I screamed in agony, it was awful”.

“When I was on the hospital ward chatting, I said, ‘I need a job where I can just sit at home watching TV’, and someone shouted out, ‘What like Gogglebox?’. The irony!”.

“I’ve allowed myself to be a bit down in the dumps about it and I’ve had to stop watching everyone’s progress on social media but I have to look towards the future and hopefully a new job after Christmas”.

Going into more detail about the incident on the ice, Stephen said, “It was the speed that I came down, on a spin”.

“I knew instantly because the ankle just went completely floppy. I had no control over my foot”.

“The doctor did say another centimetre and the bone would’ve pierced the skin”.

He went on to say, “The pain was so excruciating, someone brought a sick bucket – if it had pierced the skin I would have definitely needed that!”.

Revealing how his recovery is going, he continued, “I’m stuck on the sofa. I’ve tried going on my crutches but I’ve slipped up a few times. Daniel went and got me a wheelchair but it’s made me feel really old and knackered. I’ve gone from feeling 21 to now feeling 61!”.

Stephen then spoke about his future on Dancing on Ice, “I want to bounceback after Christmas – you’ve definitely not seen the last of me”.

“I think someone at ITV has mentioned doing Dancing on Ice again but the priority is obviously getting well now. I feel nervous about skating again. I need to be the bionic man, metal in all my joints! Then they could take me on The Jump”.