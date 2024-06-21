Step Up star Jenna Dewan announces birth of third child

Jenna Dewan is now a mum-of-three!

Congratulations are in order for Jenna and her fiancé Steve Kazee as they have announced the birth of their second child together, Jenna’s third.

Jenna and Steve are already parents to four-year-old Callum, while Dewan also shares an 11-year-old daughter named Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The Step Up actress took to social media to reveal the arrival of her bundle of joy and confirm that she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.

While posting adorable photos of herself, Steve and their newborn together, moments after she was born, Jenna revealed that they named their baby Rhiannon Lee Kathryn.

In the caption of the sweet post, the 43-year-old wrote, “Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee. June 14, 2024. From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family”.

“Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl”.

Jenna also posted an emotional vlog to her 9.5M Instagram followers, titled, “& our family is now whole”.

In the footage, The Resident star could be seen arriving at the hospital before the footage changed to Jenna and her new arrival cuddling together.

More clips from the video show Jenna’s older children meeting their baby sister for the first time.

The mum-of-three later posted a snippet of Fleetwood Mac’s song Rhiannon to her Stories along with a snap of where she got the inspiration for the unique name.

The image reads, “Rhiannon, is the divine queen of faeries. She is a shapeshifter and manifests as a beautiful young woman dressed in gold, riding a pale horse”.

“She connects with singing birds who can wake spirits or grant sleep to mortals. She is an inspirational muse to artists, poets, musicians and all creatives”.

Dewan announced her pregnancy in January by sharing a touching video of her fiancé playing guitar and singing to her while she was in the bath with her blossoming baby bump on display.