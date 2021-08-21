Looking to spice up your G&T? We’ve got just the recipes for you!

We all love a refreshing G&T during our summer evenings – it’s our go to drink for something nice and cool at the end of the day. Light, fizzy and exactly what we’ve been craving at the weekend, the humble G&T has served us well.

But do you ever get a little…bored of it?

Don’t get us wrong, it’s one of our favourite drinks, but sometimes we just want to switch things up a little, spice up our order and try something new! We’ve put together a few twists on this classic drink combo that’s going to knock your socks off have you experimenting with your own mixtures before long! Let us know which is your favourite combo below!

Blackberry-Basil Smash

6 fresh, ripe blackberries

3 sprigs fresh basil leaves

1 shot of your favourite gin

150ml tonic

Ice

In a small bowl, wash 5 blackberries and strain them.

Shred 2 sprigs of basil and place them into the bowl with the blackberries.

Using a fork, crush and muddle the blackberries and basil together to release as much juice and flavour as possible.

Next, tip all of the contents of the bowl into a cocktail shaker and strain it into a gin glass filled with ice, making sure no bits make it through.

Pour your shot of gin into the glass and top it off with your tonic water, garnishing with the last sprig of basil and your last blackberry.

Melon and Rosemary Mix

10 balls of sweet, rip cantaloupe melon

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

Juice of half a lemon

1 shot of your favourite gin

150ml tonic

Ice

In a small bowl, scoop 10 or 12 balls of cantaloupe melon.

Pluck 2 sprigs of rosemary and sprinkle them into the bowl with the melon.

Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into the bowl also and use a fork to crush and muddle the mixture together to release as much juice and flavour as possible.

Next, tip all of the contents of the bowl into a cocktail shaker and strain it into a gin glass filled with ice, making sure no bits make it through.

Pour your shot of gin into the glass and top it off with your tonic water, garnishing with the last sprig of rosemary and a cocktail stick of melon balls.

Strawberry-Basil Muddle

2 large strawberries

3 sprigs fresh basil

½ shot simple syrup

Lemon shavings

1 shot of your favourite gin

150ml tonic

Ice

Cut the tops off of your strawberries and in a small bowl, wash and strain them.

Pluck 2 sprigs of basil and sprinkle them into the bowl with the strawberries.

Use a fork to crush and muddle the mixture together to release as much juice and flavour as possible.

Next, tip all of the contents of the bowl into a cocktail shaker and strain it into a gin glass filled with ice, making sure no bits make it through.

Pour your shot of gin into the glass and top it off with your tonic water, garnishing with the lemon shavings and a sprig of basil – enjoy.!