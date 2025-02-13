Stellar lineup confirmed for Valentine’s edition of The Late Late Show

The Late Late Show has got us covered for Valentine’s Day!

Ahead of this week’s episode of the RTÉ hit, the producers behind the Late Late have unveiled their sensational celebrity lineup, which includes a fabulous selection of award-winning stars.

This Friday, host Patrick Kielty will be joined by Mad Men star Christina Hendricks and Irish actor Chris O’Dowd. The pair will chat about their new TV series Small Town, Big Story, which is set in rural Ireland. Chris will open up about filming in Ireland again, while Christina will divulge insights into her time on set.

Patrick will also be joined live in the studio by actor, comedian and writer Steve Coogan, who is currently starring in the stage version of Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. As well as revealing all about his latest venture, Steve will also chat about his iconic character Alan Partridge, and his story behind finally getting his Irish passport.

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan will be on the sofa to spill all about her Cork roots and her upcoming Irish gigs. The actress and writer will also discuss how she ended up marrying her high school sweetheart over 20 years after they first met.

Lastly, singer-songwriter Gabrielle will be joining Patrick ahead of her upcoming concert in the 3Arena. The 90s icon will be reflecting on her incredible rise to fame, her chart success and what's next in her future. She will also be performing two of her biggest hits, Dreams and Rise.

The Late Late Show airs tomorrow night (Friday, February 14) on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.