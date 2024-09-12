Stellar line-up of guests revealed for tomorrow’s Late Late Show

The Late Late Show is back and that can only mean two things – summer is sadly drawing to a close, and our Friday nights are about to get a lot more interesting!

We’ve been missing out on Patrick Kielty presenting the talk show over the past few months but now he’s back and better than ever with a whole host of wonderful guests.

First up, as he prepares to play at the Irish Open, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy will join Patrick on Friday night. The pair will be chatting along the Royal County Down fairway, covering all things golf and the very special project he is supporting across Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Fresh from appearances at some of this year's biggest festivals, young rappers Kabin Crew and Lisdoonvarna Crew will be in the studio to perform and chat about their viral hit 'The Spark'. The catchy tune gained widespread attention from famous faces all around the world, and amassed a whopping billion views on socials over the summer.

Now that Team Ireland’s time in Paris has come to an end, Patrick will be welcoming medallists home from the summer games following incredible performances by all Olympic and Paralympic athletes. These sports stars will come together for the very first time on The Late Late Show tomorrow night.

Comedian John Bishop will be talking all about his eventful summer, from touring Ireland on a motorbike to getting lost in translation in the United States, as well as… donkeys!

Folk music royalty John Sheahan and Phil Coulter will exclusively unveil John’s new stage show 'The Dubliners Encore'. Providing some musical entertainment on Friday night, the new group will perform a rousing medley of The Dubliners hits.

Plus, that’s not all, Patrick has something he is really looking forward to telling the audience about, so don’t miss it!

Watch The Late Late Show on Friday, September 13 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.