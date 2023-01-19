Stellar line-up announced for this week’s Late Late Show

We’ve almost made it to the end of another week, meaning we can relax, put our feet up and watch some fabulous television to wind down after a busy work week.

Kicking off our weekend, Friday night wouldn't be the same without the Late Late Show and this week’s show has a fantastic line-up of guests joining Ryan Tubridy on the couch.

First up, we have five-time All-Star winner, Footballer of the Year, national league title holder and owner of seven Connaught titles, Lee Keegan. Lee is one of the greatest footballers of this century and last week, announced his retirement.

He will talk to Ryan about why now is the right time to go, out of the six All-Ireland finals which one got away and how family changed his perspective on life.

Award-winning broadcaster Katie Hannon will be joining Ryan to talk about her distinguished career in journalism and her brand-new current affairs series Upfront with Katie Hannon.

Gearóid Farrelly will be making his Late Late Show debut to chat about headlining his own Vicar Street gigs after years of being the support act of choice for everyone from Sarah Millican to Joanne McNally. Farrelly will also share how he nearly gave up on comedy before a friend made a timely intervention and why Joan Rivers told him he was finished.

SELLO will be on the show fresh after performing at the Eurosonic festival in Amsterdam. He will be discussing what it means to be an Irish rapper on the back of his three Choice Music Award nominations. The breakthrough drill artist will perform his new song Dublin.

Nell Mescal, sister of Normal People star Paul Mescal, will be on the show to sing her new and very catchy single Homesick.

The Late Late Show on RTÉ One, Friday January 20 at 9.35 pm.