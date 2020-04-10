Stay Home: Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until May 5
Leo Varadkar has confirmed that Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until May 5.
“I’d ask people not to see their friends and relatives over the coming weeks. We want the virus confined to households, not being spread from one to the other.”
He commented: “We all want to be outside. We want to be with our friends and family. We want to see the mountains and the sea. We want to feel that we can go anywhere. We want to be free. And I know it is very difficult, but every sacrifice that we make is helping to save lives. It’s making sure that our health service is not overwhelmed."
The following measures will remain in place until May 5:
- Everyone must stay at home, but there are exceptions for some workers in key businesses.
- You cannot arrange a gathering with anybody you do not live with.
- Over 70s and the medically vulnerable must practice cocooning.
- People can travel to and from work if they’re essential workers. You can also leave home to go to the bank, post office or shop, to attend medical appointments or to collect medication.
- You can also leave home if you’re caring for elderly, vulnerable or children.Social family visits are not permitted.
- You can only exercise within 2km of your home.
- Public transport will continue to run but will be restricted to those who are buying food or medicines, carers, going to medical appointments and essential workers.