Stay Home: Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until May 5

Leo Varadkar has confirmed that Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until May 5.

“I’d ask people not to see their friends and relatives over the coming weeks. We want the virus confined to households, not being spread from one to the other.”

He commented: “We all want to be outside. We want to be with our friends and family. We want to see the mountains and the sea. We want to feel that we can go anywhere. We want to be free. And I know it is very difficult, but every sacrifice that we make is helping to save lives. It’s making sure that our health service is not overwhelmed."

The following measures will remain in place until May 5: