Statement style: The bridal gloves making serious waves on Instagram

For some women, white lace gloves conjure little more than hazy memories of their Communion Day – a style move they don't intend repeating.

For others, the vintage element that a pair of gloves lends to a bride's look makes them a hugely sought after item.

But what design should you go for? Lace, pearl, long, short; the list is endless.

If you're toying with the idea of including gloves in your look for the big day, but have yet to settle on a style, why not cast your eye over the best that Instagram has to offer.

They're not for everyone, but hey, it's worth a look, right?

1. Bold, but delicate.

2. With a hint of diamanté.

3. Opting for the longer look.

4. Distinctive, individual, quirky.

5. Then there's the fingerless option.

6. Then there's the really ornate…