Statement style: The bridal gloves making serious waves on Instagram
For some women, white lace gloves conjure little more than hazy memories of their Communion Day – a style move they don't intend repeating.
For others, the vintage element that a pair of gloves lends to a bride's look makes them a hugely sought after item.
But what design should you go for? Lace, pearl, long, short; the list is endless.
If you're toying with the idea of including gloves in your look for the big day, but have yet to settle on a style, why not cast your eye over the best that Instagram has to offer.
They're not for everyone, but hey, it's worth a look, right?
1. Bold, but delicate.
Bold, but delicate. Really loving this unique statement piece. -What type of #statementpiece will you wear on your wedding day?
2. With a hint of diamanté.
3. Opting for the longer look.
4. Distinctive, individual, quirky.
5. Then there's the fingerless option.
6. Then there's the really ornate…