Start the day right with The Happy Pear new Super Mueslis.

The Happy Pear are making breakfast something worth waking up for with the launch of two new delicious mueslis to add to their expanding range.

The new Super Mueslis – May’s Original and Elsie’s Fruit & Nut are both made with a delicious blend of crunchy sprouted flakes, oats and spelt flakes. Elsie’s Fruit & Nut has the delicious addition of mixed dried fruits for added sweetness and texture.

What makes The Happy Pear Super Muesli a little bit different is that it’s made with crunchy ‘sprouted’ or ‘activated’ cereal flakes. This is process where the natural grain is germinated or ‘activated’, which awakens the nutrition inside the grain, making it sweeter, and in the process, easier to digest, allowing the nutrients to be more easily absorbed by the body. The Happy Pear have used a tasty mix of buckwheat flakes, brown lentil flakes and red quinoa flakes to give a great crunchy taste experience.

Like everything from The Happy Pear range, the Super Mueslis are made from natural, wholesome ingredients and are great for vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians looking for a tasty plant-based cereal option.

The Super Mueslis contain no artificial colours, flavours and preservatives and come in a recyclable pouch, so consumers can easily recycle the packaging in their bins at home, doing their bit to help the environment.

Dave and Steve say, “Named after our daughters, these new Super Mueslis are especially close to our heart. They’re the perfect way to start your day off on the right track, with our unique activated cereal flakes giving you an extra boost. They’re a great on-the-go option too and versatile. Top with your favourite fruit, enjoy with oat milk or your favourite plant-based yogurt. Delicious!”.

The Happy Pear Super Muesli May’s Original: 400g

A powerful mix of crunchy cereals flakes, mixed dried fruits – dates, raisins, apricots, oats, crunchy spelt flakes; pumpkin seeds, flax seeds and coconut flakes.

This high fibre, plant-based muesli is made with a mix of activated or sprouted crunchy flakes – buckwheat, brown lentils and red quinoa, for a light, tasty, crunchy texture.

The Happy Pear Super Muesli Elsie’s Fruit & Nut: 400g

A mighty fusion of activated cereal flakes, mixed dried fruits – dates, raisins, apricots, oats, crunchy spelt flakes and rice flakes, roasted chopped hazelnuts, roasted chopped cashew nuts, flaked almonds and coconut; and a mix of pumpkin and flaxseeds. This high fibre, plant-based muesli is made with a mix of activated or sprouted crunchy flakes – buckwheat, brown lentils and red quinoa, for a light tasty crunchy texture with nutty taste.

The Happy Pear Super Muesli May’s Original and Super Muesli Elsie’s Fruit & Nut retail at €3.99 each, available exclusively in SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak stores nationwide.