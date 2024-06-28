Stars thrilled as This Morning’s Sarah Jossel announces pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Sarah Jossel as she has announced the wonderful news that she’s expecting her second child.

The beauty guru who regularly appears on This Morning has delighted many stars as she debuted her blossoming baby bump on social media.

Admitting it ‘doesn’t feel real’, Sarah shared her excitement to become a mum-of-two.

Jossel posted a gorgeous collection of photos to her 78.5K Instagram followers with her baby bump on display and her daughter Grace by her side.

In the snaps, Sarah is wearing a black maxi dress while enjoying a day out with her first-born.

She captioned the sweet post, “It still doesn’t feel real typing this – but my goodness, it’s happening. Our little family is growing”.

“I can’t quite believe that my baby girl is now a big sister in training”, she added before joking, “She’s only thrown her doll down the stairs three times today! Here we go…. #2under2”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Sarah.

Designer Jools Oliver wrote, “Congratulations how wonderful”.

“Huge congratulations my darling. I may have had an inkling”, penned TV personality Dr. Zoe Williams.

Former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh added. “Welcome to the two under two club!!”.

Sarah gave birth to her first child, Grace Mimi Gold, in December 2022. While she doesn’t share her little one’s face online, she does give motherhood updates to her social media followers.

When celebrating Grace’s first birthday, Sarah penned a heartfelt tribute to her baby girl online.

The magazine columnist said, “Not sure I have the words to describe the last 365 days so for now I will say, quite simply, that this little girl is the light of my life”.