Stars thrilled as Charlotte Crosby welcomes birth of second daughter

Congratulations are in order for Charlotte Crosby as she has welcomed the birth of her second daughter.

The former Geordie Shore star delighted fans and famous faces alike when she revealed she had given birth to her second baby girl.

Charlotte already shares two-year-old Alba with her fiancé Jake Ankers and now they’ve announced the birth of baby Pixi.

After sharing the news online, many TV & social media stars penned congratulatory messages to Charlotte.

On Instagram, the 34-year-old unveiled a sweet photo to her 8.7M followers of her cradling her bundle of joy.

In the snap, the newborn is wearing a personalised cardigan that reads, ‘Pixi Cecilia’.

Charlotte captioned the post, “Pixi Cecilia Ankers welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl! You are absolutely perfect 31.01.25”.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a weekend! And I’m so overwhelmed with all your beautiful messages about the newsletter that went out today with our first look into our weekend as a family of 4 !”.

Many fans and celebs headed to the comments to congratulate Charlotte and Jake on their new arrival.

Crosby’s Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei wrote, “I can’t wait to meet her !!! Buying some bobbles and clips as we speak for them lushest locks. congratulations you both another beautiful angel xx”.

“Huge congratulations to you and your wonderful family xx”, penned cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch.

Star of The Only Way is Essex, Billie Shepherd, said, “Huge congratulations to you all. sending you lots of love xxx”.

Jake also commented on the post to say, “What a time to be alive!!! What a weekend it’s been I’m so in love with all 3 of my girls”.

This Morning, Jake posted a video to his Instagram Stories that shows Charlotte walking through the hospital where she gave birth.

He captioned the clip, “She’s up about about!!! Never fails to amaze me this woman”.