Stars support Millie Mackintosh as she opens up about new project

Millie Mackintosh has been working on a secret project!

The former Made in Chelsea star has announced the news that she will be releasing her very own book.

In the book, Bad Drunk, Millie will be opening up about her journey from binge drinking in her early years to becoming sober.

When sharing an insight into her new project online, Mackintosh was inundated with supportive messages from famous faces.

On Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a video of herself speaking about Bad Drunk to her 1.3M followers. In the clip, Millie explains, “I have been keeping a secret for a while and I can finally reveal to you what it is. It’s something that I’ve been working on over the past year and it is really something that I feel strongly about, it really comes from the heart”.

“It’s been such a journey working on this project. It’s been a lot of hard work, really uncomfortable digging deep and it’s been a rollercoaster”.

Millie then unveiled the front cover of the book as she revealed, “This is about letting go of the shame, letting go of the stigma, letting go of the guilt and just being like, ‘Here’s my truth’”.

Mackintosh captioned the post, “I’ve been working on something I’m really passionate about for a while now, and it’s been so hard to keep it a secret! But today, I’m both excited and a little nervous to finally announce that my book, Bad Drunk, will be out on 16th January 2025!”.

“In Bad Drunk, I share my personal journey from binge drinking through my teens and 20s to becoming a teetotal mother of two. It’s been a transformation that hasn’t been easy but has brought immense healing and clarity. Writing this book has been uncomfortable at times, but I know how important it is to share my story—especially for anyone who may be considering the same path”.

“With my personal experiences and expert advice from @drelliecannon , Bad Drunk will give you the tools and motivation whether you’re looking to cut back on alcohol, quit entirely, or support a loved one”.

Millie continued, “I’ve received so many DMs asking why I stopped drinking, so I hope this book gives you the answers you need and offers guidance and encouragement to anyone ready to explore what life might look like without alcohol”.

“A huge thank you to @littlebrown for supporting me throughout this process and making this book possible! AD”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to support Millie amid this new project.

Her husband and former Made in Chelsea co-star Hugo Taylor wrote, “So much effort, heart and insight has gone into this. And I’m very proud of you. This book will make a difference. I’m sure of it. Xx”.

“Aaaah it’s here!! Amazing amazing! Cannot wait to read xxxxx”, penned This Morning star Sarah Jossel.

Internet personality Georgie Crawford added, “MILLIE! Oh my god. YES”.