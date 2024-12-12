Stars react as Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is going to be a wife!

The Only Murders In The Building star has announced her engagement to her partner, music producer Benny Blanco.

The couple, who have regularly faced engagement rumours throughout their relationship, have been together since June of last year.

Selena recently took to social media to confirm the wonderful news of her engagement, and gave her fanbase a first look at her stunning ring.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old singer and actress chose to post four photos to Instagram, showcasing her marquise-cut diamond ring. In her collection of images, Selena also included a sweet snap of Benny hugging her, as she showed off her new rock.

“Forever begins now..” Selena gushed in her caption.

“hey wait… that’s my wife,” Benny teasingly replied to his wife-to-be’s post.

Following her exciting announcement, many of Selena’s friends and fellow stars have since been taking to her comments section to extend their congratulations.

“Congrats lovey. So happy for you,” replied Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, who starred alongside Selena in Spring Breakers.

“Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both,” commented Emily In Paris star Lily Collins.

“yes I will be the flower girl,” added singer Taylor Swift, who is one of Selena’s best friends.

Selena and Benny have known each other for several years, as Benny helped to produce two of his new fiancée’s singles, ’I Can't Get Enough’ from 2019 and ‘Single Soon’ from 2023.

Although they have been in a relationship since last summer, Selena and Benny only chose to confirm their romance to the world in December of last year.

At the time, Selena subtly revealed her relationship with Benny on her Instagram stories, as she uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself cuddling Benny, although his full face could not be seen in the image.

Selena also chose to leave several comments on fans’ posts speculating about the romance, as she penned: “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.”