Stars react as Rihanna confirms third child’s birth with cute name

Rihanna is now a girl mum!

The We Found Love hitmaker has confirmed that she has welcomed her third child into the world with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple, who have been in a relationship since late 2019, have welcomed a daughter into their family, joining their two sons – three-year-old RZA and two-year-old Riot.

Rihanna took to social media last night (September 24) to reveal the exciting news of her third child’s birth.

Credit: Rihanna / Instagram

On Instagram, the 37-year-old chose to post an adorable photo of herself in bed, cradling her baby girl. In a separate image, Rihanna also shared a glimpse of pink ballet slippers that she has bought for her newborn.

In the caption of her post, the Grammy winner went on to share her daughter’s full name and date of birth.

“Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025,” Rihanna penned, choosing to name her daughter in a tribute to her partner.

A$AP Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers – subsequently took to Rihanna’s comments section to express his delight at becoming a girl dad, as he wrote: “MY LIL LADIES”.

Many of the couple’s fellow famous faces have also been extending their heartfelt congratulations.

“She’s soooo pretty!!! Ahhhhhh,” commented Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo.

“MY HEART EXPLODED,” replied model and actress Cara Delevingne.

“Congratulations Angel,” added model Naomi Campbell.

On May 5, Rihanna and Rocky delighted their fanbase when they announced that they were expecting their third child together.

The couple chose to debut their pregnancy on the day of this year’s Met Gala in New York. Before the star-studded event, Rihanna was photographed by Miles Diggs, displaying her baby bump for the first time.

Then, on the steps of the Met Gala, the expectant mum unveiled her growing bump to the world, wearing a black Marc Jacobs suit-inspired dress.

Speaking to the Associated Press that evening, Rocky exclaimed: "It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ‘cause we definitely happy, you know.”