Stars praise Jennifer Garner for Deadpool & Wolverine prep insight

Famous faces have been left impressed as Jennifer Garner shares an insight into her preparations for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Jennifer plays the role of Elektra Natchios in the third instalment of the Deadpool movie franchise.

Now that the hit film has been released, Garner has reflected on the training she had to do for the flick.

Sharing a video to her 16.4M Instagram followers, the 52-year-old revealed the many different workouts she had to do for her Marvel role.

In the caption of the post she explained, “I remember the moment @slevydirect and @vancityreynolds had the idea for Elektra Natchios to show up in @deadpoolmovie 3— we were on the set of The Adam Project and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes— there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two”.

“Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit”.

“As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double @shaunaduggins and I amped up our training, led by @bethjnicely at @thelimitfit: 1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout. Boxing 3x/ week with @flvcothefuture from @matchroomxchurchillgym. And lots and lots of @onepeloton’s @becsgentry”.

Jennifer continued, “We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies”.

“I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list”.

“Shauna and I were in heaven on set with them, with my old pal @thehughjackman, @dafnekeen, @channingtatum, @realwesleysnipes. Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together—truly like a dream".

She added, "I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does”.

Many fans and famous faces alike headed to the comments to praise the difficult training Garner went through.

Sleepless in Seattle actress Rita Wilson wrote, “This is riveting! Shows how much work goes into making something look effortless. You are a MARVEL, ok? Plus, is that the best trailer for an actor I’ve ever seen?!?”.

“You’re unbelievable”, penned RV star Kristin Dawn Chenoweth.

Lucifer actress Rachael Harris added, “You are the GOAT and a beautiful, beast @jennifer.garner … YESSSSSSSSSSSS”.