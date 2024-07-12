Stars praise Giovanna Fletcher as she unveils new career role

Giovanna Fletcher is taking on a new role!

The former I’m A Celebrity winner has announced that she has signed up to play the leading role in a touring UK play.

The Girl on The Train, based on the 2015 bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins, is being brought to audiences across the UK in a stage adaptation.

The gripping thriller was initially adapted into a movie in 2016, starring Emily Blunt. Then, the story was transformed into a stage production for London’s West End and ran until August 2019.

Now, Giovanna will be bringing it to theatregoers across the UK, playing the lead role of Rachel.

The 39-year-old, who is married to McFly’s Tom Fletcher and hosts the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, took to social media earlier today to confirm the news.

Alongside a poster for The Girl on The Train play, Giovanna penned: “The next adventure! Thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing Rachel in the stage adaptation of The Girl on The Train across the UK in 2025! The book gripped the world, selling over 22million copies worldwide and it’s not hard to see why.”

“Whether you’ve read the book and devoured it or snapped it up with good intentions and left it on your TBR pile, NOW is the time to come and see the story brought to life on stage,” she teased further.

“I’ll be playing Rachel until the 5th April. I already know it’ll be a wrench to say goodbye to her, so make sure you get tickets before I go! Xx,” she concluded.

Many of Giovanna’s fellow famous faces have since been congratulating her on her new gig, with broadcaster Fearne Cotton commenting: “Incredible my babe. I'll be there.”

“Saw this a few years ago! So good can’t wait to see your Rachel x,” added former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

The Girl on The Train tour will begin in London on January 13, 2025, before making its way across 22 other UK cities and wrapping up in Leeds on July 5, 2025.