Balsamic and basil tomato summer soup

When we think soup, we think warming, comforting and wintry – right?

But what about a light, vegan, refreshing tomato soup, full of flavour from fresh basil to yummy garlic and sharp balsamic vinegar? Sounds like the perfect summer lunch to have out on the patio to us!

You’ll need…

5-6 tomatoes

1 red onion

1tbsp dried oregano

10 leaves fresh basil

2 tbsp of olive oil

5 whole garlic cloves

2 peppers (yellow and red)

Salt and pepper

180 degrees 25 minutes

1tbsp tomato paste

75ml vegetable stock

2tbsp balsamic vinegar

½ cup of vegan cream

Turn on your oven and heat it to 185C.

Place 5-6 halved tomatoes into a roasting tin.

Chop one red onion and your peppers and add that along with a whole garlic cloves into the tin.

Drizzle in all with olive oil, before seasoning with oregano, salt and pepper and sprinkling 5-6 leaves of fresh basil over it.

Roast for 25 minutes at 185 degrees.

Remove from the oven and let it cool down for a few minutes, then toss the contents on the tin into a blender and blend until thick and smooth.

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat and pour in the contents of your blender.

Add in your tomato paste, vegan cream and vegetable stock, stirring it in slowly to thin out the mixture a little, allowing it to start bubbling slightly.

Lastly, serve in a bowl with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, a splash of vegan cream and garnish with 1 or 2 shredded basil leaves. Enjoy!