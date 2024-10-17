Stars pay tribute to Liam Payne following sudden death at age 31

Famous faces have been sharing their tributes to Liam Payne, following the news of his sudden death at the age of 31.

Last night, local police in Argentina reported that the former One Direction singer had died after falling off the balcony of his hotel room at the Casa Sur Palmero Hotel in Buenos Aires.

News of Liam’s death comes amid speculation that his former fiancée Maya Henry had reportedly instructed lawyers to issue a cease and desist letter to him, accusing him of repeatedly contacting her.

Maya had been vocal about her previous relationship with Liam in recent days, with the model alleging that Liam had been showing “not normal behaviour” before and after their split.

Liam, who shot to fame with One Direction on The X Factor in 2010, had been dating Kate Casssdy for the past two years. He is also survived by his seven-year-old son Bear, whom he welcomed with his former girlfriend Cheryl.

Following his sudden passing, many stars from The X Factor have been taking to social media to share their memories of Liam.

“The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing,” former X Factor host Dermot O’Leary penned, alongside a photo of himself and Liam appearing on the show.

“I first met Liam in 2008 with the JLS boys whilst auditioning for The X Factor… He was 14 years old… we instantly clicked and looked at him as a little brother… that year it worked out for us but not for him,” wrote JLS hitmaker Marvin Humes, sharing a recent photo of himself and the late singer.

“Absolutely heartbroken by the tragic news… Liam you wanted to be a global popstar and you did it bro… just can’t believe things have ended this way,” Marvin added.

“This news is devastating, am lost for words. We always had a good laugh when we saw each other,” recalled singer Olly Murs, who starred on The X Factor in 2009.

“I’m truly gutted and devastated for his family and of course his son Bear losing a dad, am thinking of them! RIP Liam,” Olly penned.

Liam’s former One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik – have yet to speak out on his death.