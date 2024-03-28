Stars pay tribute as Gogglebox’s George Gilbey dies aged 40

George Gilbey has passed away at the age of 40.

The reality star is best known for starring in Channel 4’s Gogglebox alongside his mum Linda McGarry and his late stepdad Pete McGarry, as well as appearing in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Many famous faces have been paying tribute to George online, and Gogglebox released a touching statement following the news of his tragic passing.

Posting a photo of George, Linda and Pete from their time on Gogglebox, a spokesperson for the show said, “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete”.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy”.

Other stars and friends of George also penned tributes to him, with his Gogglebox co-star Stephen Lustig-Webb commenting, “Very sad, sending our love to Linda and family”.

Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio, who also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother during the same season as Gilbey shared a message for his friend on X, formally known as Twitter.

Ricci wrote, “Breaks my [heart emoji] but @georgegilbey you are well and truely going to be missed my friend”.

“Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you GG”.

A fan commented on the moving message to ask how George had passed away, to which Ricci responded, “Accident at work”.

This statement comes after reports that George had tragically passed away following an accident at work on Wednesday, March 22.

Fans of the reality star also shared messages of condolences for George’s family on social media.

One fan said, “So so sad my heart goes out to his family and friends . Taken far too soon RIP George”.

“So dreadfully sad for Linda & his loved ones”, penned another fan.